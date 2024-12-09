Mitigating impact of Westminster choices

Investment in housing is critical, says Simita Kumar

The Scottish Government’s recent budget brings a wave of optimism for Edinburgh. With targeted investments designed to enhance the lives of those who call the city home, this budget offers a refreshing sense of hope – one that promises to lift families out of poverty, strengthen public services and drive long-term prosperity.

The Scottish Government’s commitment reflects a forward-thinking approach, placing community needs at the forefront of policymaking.

A standout feature of this year’s budget is its focus on mitigating the impact of Westminster’s decisions. Key measures include addressing the Winter Fuel Payment, the harsh two-child benefit cap, and the bedroom tax while maintaining free tuition, prescriptions, and eye tests besides keeping council tax rates low compared to the rest of UK.

The pledge to lift 15,000 children out of poverty is the budget’s highlight. For those unaware, women are currently required to prove they’ve been raped to access benefits for a third or subsequent child. The very thought of this is horrifying. Mitigating this cap offers hope and tangible support, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis continues to strain households.

The budget also increases funding for local authorities, including Edinburgh, which further strengthens the city’s outlook. I’m particularly encouraged by the budget’s focus on Additional Support Needs (ASN). Edinburgh SNP councillors have been at the forefront of fighting cuts to holiday hubs and the Inclusion Review, and the Government’s commitment to increasing ASN funding is welcome. This will enable Edinburgh’s schools to better support children with diverse needs, fostering a more inclusive environment.

Another important development is the increased investment in affordable housing, a critical issue in the face of rising building material costs, supply shortages, and the ongoing effects of Brexit and global conflicts. This is a much-needed response to the housing emergency.

Finally, the budget’s support for Edinburgh’s cultural sector is worth celebrating. As a city renowned for its festivals, theatres and galleries, Edinburgh’s cultural identity is integral to its global reputation. These investments go beyond financial aid – they invest in the city’s soul. The cultural sector not only defines Edinburgh’s unique character but also supports local businesses and provides a sense of belonging for its residents. The Government’s recognition of its importance is deeply encouraging.

While further details of the budget will emerge in the coming weeks and months, I’m optimistic that this budget is a transformative one for Edinburgh. It promises to make a direct impact on the lives of residents, particularly those in greatest need. From lifting children out of poverty to strengthening local services and supporting the cultural heartbeat of the city, this budget offers a hopeful and positive vision for the future.

Simita Kumar is SNP group leader on Edinburgh City Council