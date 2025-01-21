Moment of hope in Gaza - Angus Robertson
The Scottish Government has long argued for a ceasefire, and we have continually pressed the UK Government to adopt this position as well.
Now that the conditions for a ceasefire have been agreed, all must come together to protect it.
Nonetheless, the ceasefire deal is one which places criteria for peace over a considerable length of time. Hamas-held Israeli hostages and Israel-held Palestinian prisoners will be released over a period of time. While this may help motivate a long-term solution, it does mean trust and commitment to peace must be sustained.
With fringes of the Israeli and Hamas leaderships wishing to re-engage conflict, perhaps the greater challenge will be each side keeping their own coalitions together and adhering to the demands placed upon them.
For now, however, we can be pleased that the hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on October 7 and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families, and the people of Gaza can live without fear of indiscriminate violence, death and destruction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.