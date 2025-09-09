More help for unpaid carers - Angus Robertson

From March next year, subject to parliamentary approval, a new combined benefit called Carer Support will be available

Proposals have been laid before the Scottish Parliament to expand benefits for unpaid carers. This includes a new annual payment of up to £520 for people caring for more than one person. The measure is expected to benefit around 18,000 carers across Scotland.

The changes form part of wider improvements to carer benefits since responsibility transferred from the UK Government to the Scottish Government. These have already included the Carer’s Allowance Supplement and the Young Carer Grant, both of which are only available in Scotland. Around 130,000 people are currently entitled to Scottish Government carer benefits.

The latest proposals also extend eligibility for the Young Carer Grant to 19-year-olds, and allow carers to continue receiving support for up to 12 weeks after the death of the cared-for person. Carers will also no longer be required to have provided care for a set period before continuing to receive support following a temporary break.

From March next year, subject to parliamentary approval, a new combined benefit called Carer Support will be available. It will include three components: Carer Support Payment, equivalent to Carer’s Allowance; the Scottish Carer Supplement; and the Carer Additional Person Payment for people caring for more than one person.

Carer Support Payment has already been rolled out nationally and the process of transferring existing Carer’s Allowance recipients from the Department for Work and Pensions is nearly complete. These reforms continue the development of a devolved social security system designed to meet the needs of carers and disabled people in Scotland.