More 'mince' on low traffic neighbourhoods - John McLellan

The Manse Road bus gate is the most controversial aspect of the Corstorphine low traffic neighbourhood.

You know the sort… big swanky house, pots of money, like to lecture “little” people on how to lead their lives. Well, here’s some more “mince” from someone affected by the scheme around Manse Road.

“Since these road closures have been put in place, more rather than fewer rat runs have been created, with long tailbacks in side streets like Station Road. This has all impacted my mobile hairdressing business. I have to deviate routes regularly, and I get stuck in tailbacks while navigating around my regular customers and it affects my timekeeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is affecting my business as I’m losing clients who are annoyed at my timekeeping, so it’s making me poorer. This LTN has also impacted on my health. Closing Manse Road caused drivers to use St John’s Road to avoid being charged, and where I live is now more polluted. This has affected my asthma and I’m more reliant on my inhalers than before.

“I have lived here for over 23 years and it’s becoming unpleasant to continue to live in Corstorphine. I’m told some residents in Featherhall Crescent have put their houses up for sale because they have had enough of the LTN. Let’s get rid of it. It does no good and only upsets us.”