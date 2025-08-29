More volunteers vote to leave Tories - Vladimir McTavish

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

After the post-Fringe exodus from Edinburgh comes the exodus of Tory MSPs from the party, with two more jumping off the sinking ship in a single week.

Actually to describe the Scottish Conservative Party as a “sinking ship” is a bit of an exaggeration. Their membership would be rattling about in a ship. A sinking dinghy would be more apt. Or if things carry as they are, pretty soon it will resemble a sinking paddle board.

Leader Russell Findlay will be struggling to keep his balance. He’s too right-wing for some, not right-wing enough for others.

Anyway, members keep jumping ship, whether it is on the port or the starboard side. Three MSP’s have quit in recent months, one to join the Lib Dems, one to Reform and one to be an independent. In other words, Jeremy Balfour decided it was better to be a member of no party at all than the Tories.

Graham Simpson, who has defected to Reform UK, was interviewed on Scotcast and couldn’t actually come up with a reason for why he had done so. Nor could he elaborate on any of his new party’s policies.

He did, however, describe Reform as being “centre-right” which suggests to me he’s either very confused or very stupid. Or both.

This all happened in the week that Nigel Farage announced his plans to deport some enormous number of people from the country, which was clearly a figure he’d scribbled down on the back of a fag packet.

I reckon if Farage ever does become Prime Minister, he won’t have to deport anybody, because people will start clambering on small boats to leave the UK.

Meanwhile, the anti-migrant demonstration last weekend in Perth has had more coverage than its attendance merits. There were only 150 demonstrators there. Very few of them were actually from Perth, most had been bussed in from elsewhere.

Even then, almost twice as many people took part in a counter-demonstration. Russell Findlay said that the demonstrators’ anger was understandable, in the vain hope of halting the tide of people leaving the Tories.

Despite him parroting Reform UK’s rhetoric, he continues to haemorrhage voters to the far right. This illustrates how desperate the Conservatives have become.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick told a meeting of local members in Lincolnshire that he would deport all illegal immigrants. He didn’t elaborate as to how he would go about catching them first, but that’s merely detail.

He might do what he did to deter fare-dodgers on the London Underground by following them around with a hand-held camera.

Anyway, he’s going to send everybody off to Rwanda, apparently. Not only would reviving the Rwanda Scheme be hideously expensive, it would be zero deterrent. Anyone who is so desperate that are prepared to live in Epping will not be put off by the threat of deportation.

Someone pointed out on Facebook that Jenrick is the MP for Newark. As such, he is the only member of the House of Commons whose constituency is an anagram for the word people use to describe him. Work that one out, crossword solvers.

Meanwhile, I’ve just seen someone jump out of a rowing boat in Wardie Bay. Probably another Tory MSP.