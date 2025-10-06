More worry, fidget and delay at City Chambers

Space @ Broomhouse Hub shows its appreciation to unpaid carers with a special celebration

I write with more frustrating news of Worry, Fidget and Delay at the City Chambers. Last week the latest instalment of the long running community centres report arrived at the Culture and Community Committee. This review started in 2019 but during this time there has been no impetus or direction.

Community centres punch well above their weight. They deliver a lot for a little being run by volunteers as centres of community empowerment. They need a building to provide their services but many have not been maintained (by Edinburgh City Council). There is an approximate cost for maintenance but no cost to meet access legislation or the council’s unrealistic Net Zero aspirations.

With insufficient maintenance we are left with a conundrum – the services delivered are hugely valuable and provide services the community wants, run by the community and in the community. But many of the buildings are aging, costly to repair or bring up to standard and we need to change the leases because they expose the council to an unacceptable risk.

So after six years what do we have, or what do we not have? There are no condition surveys for each building. There is no single list of services delivered by each community centre. The council has finally agreed to engage with each community centre to get this information and options for ways forward. The most precious issue is the services delivered by communities and not the building where they are delivered.

When this was discussed at committee last Thursday, a Conservative amendment to recognise that, if the council was going to apply the policies it has agreed, community centres would have to be rationalised. Asking the council to apply the logic demanded by its own decisions and the implications of them on community centres was rejected.

Councillors cannot continue to ignore what their own polices demand, nor continue to take decisions with no thought to the money involved. If they continue down this route it will be wholesale closures they will be asked to approve. I will take no pleasure in saying “I told you so”.

​Joanna Mowat is Conservative Councillor, City Centre Ward