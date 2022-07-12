Mike Stevenson's 'magic' is rather different to the title character's in the film Magic Mike

I met Mike not long after I had left the city council, when we were both speaking at the same Common Purpose programme in Edinburgh.

Common Purpose is a worldwide leadership development organisation, which does great work fostering the quality of leadership across the public and private sectors.

Mike gave a much better speech than I did, and it was a delight to listen to him. I always like hearing better speeches than mine – yes, I know, happens all the time, you say!

Listening to Mike is a bit like getting jump leads to completely recharge your batteries. It had been a long time since I spoke to Mike, but he was still brimming with energy and drive.

Recently, he was speaking at Holyrood Palace to 3000 mostly young people who had completed their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

He reminded them that “they have value beyond measure and the world will be a much better place with their ideas and active involvement”. Brilliant words and exactly the kind of antidote to the constant negativity and cynicism that we see all too often in the world.

Everyone has value and can make a difference. It might just need a reminder from Mike to help you fulfil your potential. He’s a different kind of ‘Magic Mike’, and if you have the chance, get a ticket to hear him speak.