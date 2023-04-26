Motorcyclists’ safety is a major police concern - Andy Gibb

Chief Inspector Andy Gibb Road Policing Unit

We say it every year, but it cannot be overstated the importance of always ensuring your behaviour when using your vehicle, or out on foot, does not put yourself or others at risk.

I would urge all motorists to be mindful of the increased number of more vulnerable road users out there at this time and be sure to give plenty of room to cyclists and motorcyclists, as well as pedestrians using crossing systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are out on a bicycle or motorcycle, please remember to wear appropriate visible clothing and helmets whenever travelling and ensure that you are adhering to the laws and rules of the road at all times.

For pedestrians, please only cross at designated crossing points, wear visible clothing if walking at night and be mindful of emerging from behind parked vehicles, as you may not be immediately noticeable to other road users.

It should also go without saying that our patrols and monitoring of roads to identify drink and drug driving offences continue and will be enhanced over the coming weeks and months. If you have consumed alcohol or any other substances that alter your state of mind, then do not get behind the wheel or in the saddle. Your chances of being caught have never been higher and if found to be driving while under the influence you will face prosecution, which could have significant implications for all aspects of your life.

On Tuesday, 18 April, we launched our national motorcycle safety campaign, which is aimed at providing motorcyclists with all the relevant information they may need to keep themselves safe while out on the road, as well as advising other road users of the steps they should take to help prevent collisions with motorcyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign runs from April to September, covering a period that sees the highest number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured. The campaign aims to promote motorcycle safety and raise awareness amongst other drivers.

Over 450 motorcyclists were involved in serious collisions in 2021 and 27 motorcyclists died in 2022/23 Motorcyclists make up only one per cent of road users in Scotland yet account for around 17 per cent of all road deaths. Around 90 per cent of motorcycle casualties are men and most collisions happen in rural areas, particularly weekends.

Our engagement and enforcement activity will take place throughout the spring and summer months using both marked and unmarked police vehicles and flexible deployments of Safety Camera Unit Vans.

Throughout Edinburgh, we receive various reports relating to E-Scooters and I want to let the public know, if they didn’t already, that these vehicles are illegal to use these on public roads. There have been a number of E-Scooter riders involved in collisions, which have caused serious injury to either themselves, or others, while they have been ridden on the road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please familiarise yourself with everything you need to know about using E-Scooters by visiting the Police Scotland website at www.scotland.police.uk.