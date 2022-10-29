To be honest, I'm quite honoured that she's chosen to have her babies with us, there are loads of them and mum has clearly done an excellent job as they're all moving about and seem well.

My first reaction was to move her as I found her underneath the sink, but to move her where? Out the back garden? It's getting cold out and I wouldn't be very pleased if someone tired to move me and all my babies should I need to take up residence in someone else's home to give birth.

You probably have images of a little bird, squirrel or even a cat but no, she's a bit more delicate than that. She's a mummy spider! And how fitting for Halloween that we go about throwing up pretend cobwebs and spiders to celebrate and yet here we are blessed with a real mummy spider. There's no way I'm moving her - it would be devastating! And she's clearly in need of a wee hand as she has about 50 baby spiders.

So I won't be moving her, I'll be making her right at home and making sure she is left alone to do what she does best - look after her babies.

I'm just very aware that I shouldn't tell the kids or they'll start screaming like a couple of banshees if they spot her.