After my eldest told me a teenage girl called him “a stupid little c” in softplay during the week, I marched in to confront her.

I asked her who she was with as her bottom lip trembled and she denied it all. Got some backchat so I spoke to the manager.

The teenage tantrums started, she got angry and swore at me, all whilst her mum stayed mute, looked past me and walked off. My son was in hysterics and I was amazed at the mum who seemed like she couldn't have cared less what her daughter was up to.

Big dramas proceeded and I have to admit, it was quite funny to watch them all. The teenager was clearly raging with me, either that or she was just angry about spending Valentine's Day in softplay with wee kids when she'd probably rather be on a date, opening cards and shoving chocolates down her mouthy gub!

My son, still confused and upset, sat in tears for a good 45 minutes until I explained some people try to make you feel bad about yourself to make themselves feel better.

This seemed to perk him up. I don't know who I felt sorry for the most, the daughter who will never be taught how to be kind to others by her mother, or the mother who has a daughter with a mouth like Gordon Ramsey!

Never a dull moment. Their faces were like fizz as they stormed out after being spoken to by management. Premenstrual, spotty, mouthy girls should definitely not be allowed in softplay.

