After root canal work, Hayley Matthews had to make another trip to the dentist (Picture: David McNew/Getty Images)

I'd had a difficult tooth extraction over a month ago and my gum didn’t healed properly.

The tooth completely cracked in half before I had the chance to fork out over £650 to the "specialist" for root canal treatment on the tooth that two dentists had previously advised.

So out the tooth came, but the problems didn't go away. I'd been swishing with salt, Corsodyl and brushing like I have tooth OCD but I still got an infection due to bone fragments under the gum. I've just gotten my fifth prescription of antibiotics this year and feel I’ve been at the dentist more times than Morrison's.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tooth saga has gone on since the month before the pandemic, and I hadn't been able to get a scale and polish, never mind a filling sorted.

So the dentist’s parting words today left me a little taken a back: "You have a little bit of decay next to the tooth that was taken out.”

I did explain I'd been trying to get the blooming thing out all of 2020, and some! After the bone pieces were taken out and a prescription for antibiotics was written, I asked for a rinse to take away terrible taste.

"You don't need one," he said. "But, I'd like one" I replied. And so I rinsed, but that bitter taste is still there.

Don't think it's caused by the bad tooth, think it's more the bad experience.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.