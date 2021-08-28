These tomatoes are not from Hayley Matthews' garden (Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

It used to bother me because nobody would cut the grass, the entire thing got overgrown with weeds and it was just a really sad outlook.

That was, until a few new people moved in and transformed it. They've cut the grass, planted some flowers and grown some spectacular vegetables.

I've watched them do it from seed and their array of vegetables and tomatoes runs the entire width of the garden. I look at it every morning and am amazed at how incredible nature is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a miracle what we can grow from a seed with the right tools, knowledge and patience. I took some inspiration from them a while back. However, despite my efforts, I have only one tomato on my plant.

The neighbours on the other hand have about 50 that I've counted so far. The loveliest part was when they brought in people who I'm guessing were their parents to see the fruits (and vegetables) of their labours.

The look on their faces was sheer delight, with a touch of pride. Meanwhile in my household, I may not have many tomatoes but I do have two little pumpkins that are doing extremely well (my name for our boys).

I've been putting all my focus into helping them grow up into a couple of gentle happy little souls and I'd take that over any vegetables. They're growing faster than the cauliflowers next door, are sweeter than the plumpest of tomatoes and I wouldn't have it any other way!

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.