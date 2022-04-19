Struan Robertson, father of Angus, has died at the age of 84

Over five decades, Struan Robertson was omnipresent in and around the university where he worked, or close to the National Library of Scotland where he spent much of his retirement.

Anyone walking from the Mound to George IV Bridge, visiting his local coffee-shop haunts or James Thins/Blackwells bookshop probably had a conversation with him at some stage.

Whether an advocate at the High Court, councillor at the City Chambers, academic or student at Edinburgh University, people would be greeted by my father and end up blethering about any number of subjects.

Struan simply loved speaking with people. He was interested in them and also discussing whatever was on their or his mind. I’ve lost count of the number of times over the years I’ve heard “I bumped into your father up town”.

Struan Robertson left school at 16 and began a career with the Merchant Navy, before becoming an engineer and then an adviser at Edinburgh University. His connection to the sea remained throughout as a Royal Naval reservist, where he attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

He was a lifelong supporter of Scottish independence, proud European and citizen of the world.

His last years were spent at the excellent Erskine Veterans Home whose staff have been first class. Since passing away on Saturday aged 84, I have been inundated by kind messages, many from people who got to know Struan over the years. All agree his was a life well lived. RIP.