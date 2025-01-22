My magical history tour of a changing Leith landscape

The former Leith Academy was converted into flats called Academy Lofts

Yesterday I took my car to get serviced to my “go to” garage at Portobello as the number of warning lights that appeared on my dashboard made the Blackpool illuminations pale into insignificance.

Everything seemed to be malfunctioning, if they were to be believed, so an urgent visit to see Colin, the mechanic I always deal with became a necessity. Unfortunately he informed me that it would take some time to rectify matters and I should just go home and await his call.

So, I jumped on the first bus to arrive at the stop and retrieved my mobile phone from my pocket to read about Donald Trump’s first day in the Oval office. I was so engrossed and alarmed at the news, that when I finally looked out the window I was not at the Top o’ the Walk as expected but at the foot of Ferry Road, which was some way off where I wanted to be.

This, however, provided me with the opportunity to visit my old haunts. There is no doubt that Leith has seen some significant changes, especially with the demolition of dilapidated buildings and the development of brownfield sites.

They have been replaced with modern apartments, cafes, restaurants and bars which have attracted entrepreneurial businesses, particularly in the creative and cultural sectors. The tram has also played its part in attracting new enterprises, making Leith one of the most vibrant places in Scotland.

For me, though, yesterday entailed a walk along Great Junction Street, which used to be an almost daily routine for me when I went to school at Leith Academy, down Bangor Road and a stroll along Burlington Street (where I was born.)

Then along Bonnington Road (past where The Spotted Dog used to be) and on to Pilrig Street where I crossed over the boundary into Edinburgh. So, an unexpected wee trip down memory lane for me but a mishap was turned into a pleasant experience, which just goes to show that every cloud has a silver lining,

Leith has been improved but it is still Leith and always will be!