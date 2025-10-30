My new computer may look very nice but will it work? - Fiona Duff
So off I toddled to Currys (other high street stores may also be able to help)and bought one. And no, it wasn’t a problem with charging as there was still a blank screen staring back at me.
I took it back to my computer whisperer from whom I had purchased it about three months earlier - he had suggested this refurbished one and then rather handily loaded everything onto it as he knows that I am a complete numpty when it comes to technology. He had a look and couldn’t do anything so sent it back to whoever refurbished it and then silence.
After a couple of nudges yesterday I was informed that it is now in transit. Whether this is by van or donkey I have no idea.
Now, the main problem is that although I have an iPad (which I think may also be on its last legs) there’s only so much I can do. As I am not too busy I thought I would do my tax return (a curse of the self-employed), but I need an excel spreadsheet.
Excuse me, but don’t roll your eyes as I do know how to use one in the most basic settings. I mean it can add up the columns of numbers which is amazing.
Anyway I can’t seen to work out how or if that is possible on this wee thing that I am using just now. My home is littered with pieces of tech that have either given up on me or vice versa - I know that there are charities that will take them which is why they are in a pile in a cupboard until I get myself in gear to deliver them. So in the meantime I’m sitting here with my fingers crossed that I hear from Mr Computer before too long and wondering if I should clear out a few more cupboards with stuff to take to a charity shop. Edna’s