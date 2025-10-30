My new computer may look very nice but will it work? - Fiona Duff

Online scams.

It’s now more than four weeks since my laptop went kaput and frankly it’s a bit of a pain. When the screen suddenly went dead a friend who was staying suggested that the charging cable may be the problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So off I toddled to Currys (other high street stores may also be able to help)and bought one. And no, it wasn’t a problem with charging as there was still a blank screen staring back at me.

I took it back to my computer whisperer from whom I had purchased it about three months earlier - he had suggested this refurbished one and then rather handily loaded everything onto it as he knows that I am a complete numpty when it comes to technology. He had a look and couldn’t do anything so sent it back to whoever refurbished it and then silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a couple of nudges yesterday I was informed that it is now in transit. Whether this is by van or donkey I have no idea.

Now, the main problem is that although I have an iPad (which I think may also be on its last legs) there’s only so much I can do. As I am not too busy I thought I would do my tax return (a curse of the self-employed), but I need an excel spreadsheet.

Excuse me, but don’t roll your eyes as I do know how to use one in the most basic settings. I mean it can add up the columns of numbers which is amazing.

Anyway I can’t seen to work out how or if that is possible on this wee thing that I am using just now. My home is littered with pieces of tech that have either given up on me or vice versa - I know that there are charities that will take them which is why they are in a pile in a cupboard until I get myself in gear to deliver them. So in the meantime I’m sitting here with my fingers crossed that I hear from Mr Computer before too long and wondering if I should clear out a few more cupboards with stuff to take to a charity shop. Edna’s