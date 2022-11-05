Not appreciating just how popular and magical these devices are, he brushed off his friend’s purchase with "isn't it just a hairdryer?". I did tell him all the folk with good hair have been raving about them for years! But I was unable to give him a full review as I hadn't tried one.

Until now that is, as I've just given myself a good blowdry with the supersonic hairdryer! I can report that I'm genuinely amazed by my new friend and, as my pre-menopausal hair starts to fall out and go brittle, I'm grateful for any help and advice in the hair department at the moment.

So after a little birdie told me about the Dyson styling tour pop-up shop at St James Centre - and my friend Holly Beadie raved about it - I decided I'd go and have a look at it, too. It's there until Sunday, with free 30-minute styling appointments (book before you go) and you'll also be able to learn how these little devices can transform your hair from lacklustre to looking slay!

You can't miss it, it's next to the Lego shop and you'll find the big circular pop-up design (inspired by the shape of Dyson’s iconic Supersonic hairdryer) as well as lots of happy helpers to show you how to achieve a hairdo even Mariah Carey would be envious of - and that woman has some locks.

So after seeing Holly's hair, I wanted to try and replicate a soft bouncy curl and get some sleek shine back on top of my noggin. I think I managed quite well after some professional advice on how to point a hairbrush in the right direction.

Oh how things have changed since the 90's when we used to have to click the gas cylinder powered hot-brushes to curl hair. I remember looking like Lord Farquaad from Shrek with a turned-under shiny 90's black bob that had taken me about 90 minutes to achieve.

But thankfully, we've moved on as lots of the hair tools you see swirling about social media are out for a test run at the St James Centre this weekend. Iconic tools like the Airwrap Styler, Corrale Straightener and even the newest Airwrap Multi-Styler are all out for your perusal. I've been lucky enough to get my little hands on the Vinca Blue and Rose Dyson and feel like a proper glam queen when I blast my wet locks. Don't be too harsh on me, I get a once a week hair wash so think I'm entitled to a wee bit spoiling on my hair when it gets its weekly (ok, sometimes 10 day) wash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Matthews is going full Mariah Carey - thanks to her new hairdryer. PIC: CC.