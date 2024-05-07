My team and I are here to help - Angus Robertson

'It has been and continues to be a great honour to represent the place I grew up,' says Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson

It has been and continues to be a great honour to represent the place I grew up. The Edinburgh Central constituency extends from the Scottish Parliament down to Newington via Dumbiedykes, across the Meadows through Tollcross to Haymarket and Gorgie Dalry; north into Murrayfield and Craigleith; and looping back around to Parliament via Stockbridge. In the middle sit the Old Town, New Town and the West End.

It hosts a cornucopia of charities, businesses, community groups, key Scottish institutions and monuments and, of course, a bustling population. I have been privileged to meet so many of these groups and people, and doing so offers a window into our community and society. Indeed, I am always amazed at the commitment people have to improving our city and making lives better for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this time, my office and I have dealt with over 4,200 cases on a huge range of issues. These range from helping with individual issues such as accessing housing, health, and social care services, community issues such as refuse collection, planning questions and transport and the big issues of the day such as support for Ukraine, topical policy questions like assisted-dying, and visions for the future of Scotland; among many others.

Whether individual or organisation, if you have any issues I can assist with, please email [email protected]. My team and I are here to help.