Nail-breaking, time-wasting, aggravating, virtue-signalling, joy-killing, fizz-flattening faff

Now we have a lump of plastic between lip and bottle, and you can't take a drink with something sticking up out of it, complains Susan Morrison

When did anyone ask me if it was ok to tether together the lid and bottle of my tonic water? I must have missed that consultation.

I am aware that other soft drinks are available, and have fallen to this madness. I have done battle with Diet Coke, Sparkling Water and Fanta. Shockingly, even Irn Bru, which I have always regarded as the faintly rebellious child in the fizzy family, has also tethered its lids.

Opening a bottle once led to as complete a separation of lid and body as church and state in America, although with that weird orange beachball now heading back to the Oval Office that too might be under threat. Now we have a lump of plastic between lip and bottle, and you cannot take a drink with something sticking up out of it.

We learned this in the first cocktail wave of the eighties. People were confused by the wee paper umbrellas in their Tequila Sunrise, and didn’t know if they should remove them or not, causing many a nasty eye injury. The lid gets in the way. Gone is that thirst-quenching moment when you could chuck your head back and glug down your Coke.

Now you have to do some serious facial yoga to avoid a mouthful of plastic. Yes, you can wrestle with the lid. You can twist and shout until the tether snaps. Most people seem to do this. Rather renders the reason for this bottle bondage useless. It’s supposed to ensure both bottle and lid go into the recycle bins. Clearly environmental hooligans were grimly stockpiling bottle lids to dump by the ton on top of orphaned otters.

The lids and the bottles are being separated by the will of the people, but in the meantime, if I forget to cut the cord binding the top, I can’t get the lid back and my tonic water goes flat. And that, my friends, is serious.

Whoever plotted this great environmental initiative is undoubtedly very clever and caring, but personally I’d like to get into my Pepsi without this nail-breaking, time-wasting, aggravating, virtue-signalling, joy-killing, fizz-flattening faff.