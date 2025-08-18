National Library learning these are women you really can’t wheesht

National Library of Scotland chief executive, and National Librarian, Amina Shah (Picture: PA)

Little did I know when I wrote about my excitement at the prospect of the Dear Library exhibition at the National Library in this very newspaper, that a few weeks later I would be the subject of controversy over which books were chosen for the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In my June article I speculated that the book I co-edited with Lucy Hunter Blackburn, The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, wouldn’t be one of the volumes chosen by the public for the display. Well, I was wrong. It turns out that 4Ws, as Lucy and I describe it, had won twice as many nominations as most of the books in the exhibition and was going to be included.

Barely had the decision been made however, than the library’s influential LGBT+ staff network threw a tantrum. This book is harmful, its members shrieked, akin to racism and homophobia. If you put it in the exhibition we are going to tell our pals in other public institutions, and who knows where that will end, or words to that effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their not-so-subtle threats had the desired impact. The National Librarian Amina Shah pulled the book saying it was a risk to the library’s reputation, warning that key stakeholders could withdraw their support for the exhibition and the centenary celebrations if 4Ws was featured as one of the books that had shaped people’s lives.

When Lucy and I found out about the shenanigans surrounding our work, we were devastated. Libraries have been a big part of both our lives, and those of our families across generations, and to see our book censored in this cowardly way by, of all people, the national librarian, was hard to stomach.

We have written to her, asking for an apology and for our book to be put on display, where it belongs, but we have still to hear back. We have been inundated with support from strangers from across the world, shocked at this attempt to silence women’s voices. And sales of our book have rocketed. It was a bestseller last year when it was published, but as happens with most non-fiction books, sales plateaued after the initial surge.

But in three days last week we went from around 10,000th on Amazon’s bestseller list to 136th. This is what is known as the Barbara Streisand effect, a phenomenon where attempts to suppress a story or image led to increased publicity for it. In 2003, Streisand tried to force a photographer to remove an aerial photograph of her home from his online collection. The photograph had only been downloaded six times, but after her lawsuit became public there were nearly half a million viewings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Streisand effect means that we will be able to donate even more royalites to support women in parts of the world where they are silenced all the time, so in a way we should be grateful to the National Library for banning our book.

However, at the moment I am still too upset to see the upside of our exclusion. It would have been the proudest day of my life to see The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht in the Dear Library exhibition and that has been stolen from me.