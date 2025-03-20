Needless delays prolong ordeal for community

Sue Webber at the site of the Baberton Mains Avenue gas explosion

It is now well over a year since the tragic explosion in Baberton Mains Avenue which claimed the life of a pensioner and put the lives of several families on hold as the full extent of the damage became clear.

Since then it has been as if time was frozen, the debris clear to see from behind the fences, and families living in temporary accommodation while insurers, loss adjusters and council officials tried to reach agreement about what should be done. For all those directly affected it has been a dreadful experience.

I have been pressing all involved to get a move on with the demolition so new homes can be built, and this month plans have been submitted for six replacement houses for the site and of course the work can’t start quickly enough.

Given how much building standards have changed over the years, they will be built to new standards of heating and insulation and be better than the ones they replace. The windows will be bigger than before because building regulations demand improved natural light and ventilation. But just as there was light at the end of a long, dark tunnel for the residents, there was another hitch. It won’t derail the project, but it illustrates just how inefficient the utility companies can be.

You don’t have to be an engineer to understand that before a site can be cleared it might be a good idea to disconnect the gas and electricity supplies and, to my mind inexplicably, the occupiers were at first told it was their individual responsibility.

That turned out not to be then case, and the gas supply has now been cut, never to return because the new homes will be all electric, with a modern heat pump system to supply hot water. Demolition was due to start last month, and a further dangerous building notice was issued, so all parties involved, including the utility companies, should have been aware and taken appropriate action.

Then further delays put it back to this week, but at the last minute it turned out the electricity was still live, and SP Energy Networks (SPEN) said the street would need to be closed before that could happen. A road closure application must be made to the council, and I learnt only yesterday afternoon that the disconnection work will not be completed until next month at the earliest.

It seems strange that clearly damaged and abandoned homes were left with a live electricity supply, but I find it utterly astonishing that SPEN did not have the foresight to arrange for the disconnection before now, given the street was closed for months and demolition was clearly the only option. They could have done that at any time in the past year, but no, it’s not even happened at the last minute.

Public dissatisfaction with the cavalier way utility companies regard the disruption their maintenance work causes is justifiably high, and nothing seems to change. But this is much more than just an inconvenience and although it may be forlorn, I do hope SPEN can learn from this. Maybe it’s just another job for them, but for those people affected it’s another needless hold-up which just prolongs their ordeal, and the community will have to wait to finally put the tragedy behind them.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian