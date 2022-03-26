It is important to challenge misconceptions and stereotypes about kids who are autistic or otherwise neurodivergent (Picture: Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images)

If you're unfamiliar with the Neurodiversity Movement, it originated in the Autistic Rights Movement that began in the 1990s. The term neurodiversity was coined in 1998 by an autistic Australian sociologist, Judy Singer and was quickly picked up by activists.

After a week of education and awareness, I feel more equipped to deal with my neurodivergent friends and family. I feel a little more confident in understanding their needs and how they experience the world slightly differently to the less neurodivergently challenged.

I hope I've not upset anyone by saying that, but I think that's half the issue – everyone's scared to say ‘the wrong thing’ and upset people. So education and awareness are very important.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open conversations, honest chat about our personal experiences with neurodiversity and the different sliding scales we can be on. I think it's wonderful to see such a successful global initiative to raise awareness. Hopefully it paves the way for a smoother experience of life for us all.

So what are the main benefits of having such a week? Well, for starters, it challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences, helping everyone to be better equipped at understanding neurodiversity.

It’s a subject I’ve had to become very familiar with recently due to personal reasons and I feel like so much has clicked in to place now. I understand the neurodiverse landscape a bit better. It makes it a fairer playing field for those who are struggling with daily challenges that most might not even notice. In a nutshell, it should make life a little smoother for those finding it rough to navigate already.

One goal of the week of celebration is to transform how neurodivergent individuals are perceived and supported by providing schools, universities, and organisations with the opportunity to recognise their many talents. It also aims to create more inclusive and equitable cultures that celebrate differences, so why wouldn't we be involved?

It’s clearly growing in popularity with over 1,400 schools and 685,000 students worldwide having signed up to participate. Our school is one of them and, after sitting through a session learning about neurodiversity, my eldest said it was great to learn more.

Neurodiversity Celebration Week was set up by a young woman called Siena Castellon back in 2018 when she was only 16 year old. Her drive to start the recognition of neurodiversity in society came as an autistic student who was being bullied for being different.

Siena, who also has dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD, has spoken about the significant challenges, prejudice and bullying she’s been subjected to throughout her education.

They always say every negative has a positive, and her experiences within education went on to motivate her to launch what is now a very successful worldwide celebration.

Her aim was to address the misconceptions and stereotypes that prevent kids who are neurodivergent from reaching their potential. Well done her – the world’s a better place for her efforts.

For more information about Neurodiversity Celebration Week, visit its website

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.