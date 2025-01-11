Never mind Baldrick, Trump’s Musk plan is even more cunning

The claims made about Keir Starmer by Elon Musk, seen with Donald Trump, are ridiculous and unfounded (Picture: Brandon Bell)

I’m beginning to think Donald Trump is not as crazy as we once thought. Before you think it’s me who has lost their marbles, let me explain.

The appointment of Elon Musk to his government is a political masterstroke. It makes Trump look sane.

Compared to the rantings of the founder of Tesla cum owner of X, the President-Elect’s banal threats and word salads look positively diplomatic.

In one of his most recent outbursts. Musk claims that Nigel Farage should be sacked as leader of Reform UK for going all woke and left-wing and refusing to allow Tommy Robinson into his party.

He then jumped onto the next passing bandwagon and decided to weigh in with his opinions about child sex-grooming gangs in the North of England. Apparently, he’s an expert on that subject too.

Musk quite clearly has an agenda, namely to spread rightwing hate speech and create division, but it is equally evident that the guy is incapable of joined-up thinking.

He makes billions out of selling electric cars he claims will save the planet, then fritters away a fortune on fossil fuels to power a space rocket.

He accuses the UK government of enabling “rape genocide” (whatever that is), but defends alleged sex-trafficker and rape suspect Andrew Tate. And also accepts a job from convicted sex criminal Donald Trump.

I imagine the inside of his head must be very like his face, like someone took the whole thing apart and re-assembled it but didn’t put everything back in the right place.

Every time I have seen him on TV, I’ve felt that I’d seen him somewhere before but it has only occurred to me now who he reminds me of. He looks like like one of those photo-fit pictures of crime suspects the police used to issue in the pre-computer days.

Farage says he disagrees with Musk but says he believes in his right to free speech.

Free speech is not some god-given right, it has to be earned. For a start, you really need to know what you are talking about. Quite clearly, he knows nothing about grooming gangs in Oldham and even less about Tommy Robinson.

Anyway, while free speech is normally a good thing, it does have its limits. Let’s face it, Germany had free speech in the 1930s. That didn’t end up too well, did it?

I don’t actually think Elon Musk is the problem. I think the problem is people paying attention to him.

The UK media should simply ignore the guy. Why do the BBC feel the need to report what he says? When Musk posts that “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government” is anyone actually agreeing?

The only person in the UK influenced by him is Kemi Badenoch, which only goes to show how unhinged she is.

I tend to believe that most people will be saying “if Elon Musk thinks that, it must be s***”. The man is a blow-hard. Let’s not forget this is a guy who chickened out of a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

He takes to the keyboard before engaging his brain. Very much like Trump. It’s only a matter of time before those two fall out.