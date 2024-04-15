Never mind the roadworks, stick your pin in Bute House - Susan Dalgety

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at Bute House in Edinburgh – but not for long if Susan Dalgety has her way. (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Its 2024-25 budget consultation, which went live last week, is no ordinary online survey.

Using the latest geo-tag technology (no, I had never heard of it before either), the council invites you to stick a pin on the location in the city that you consider to be a priority for improvement. According to the website, you can tag the location of a problem in your neighbourhood or an issue anywhere across the city. Trouble is there aren’t enough pins to cover the city’s traffic hot spots that turn 10-minute bus journeys into a 20-minute crawl through grid-locked traffic. But you get the picture.

The council is employing very basic gaming techniques to encourage people to take part in their consultation. Once you have pin-pointed your area, you are invited to tell the council why you want change and what effect the current situation has on you.

I started to tell them about how I was very nearly late for a rare face-to-face GP appointment last week because my taxi got stuck in backed-up traffic from the roadworks at Cameron Toll, but I changed my mind. Everyone knows Edinburgh roads are a nightmare, including every one of the 63 councillors.

I was then invited to tell the council about something it had done well this year, again by dropping a pin. This was easy. I think the men and women of Edinburgh’s refuse collection service do a wonderful job. Once a week, come rain or shine, our tenement’s green and grey bins full of recycling and general rubbish – most of it generated by our flat, it has to be said – are emptied without fuss. It is a service we largely take for granted.

I have spent time in countries where there is no public refuse collection and believe me, you wouldn’t want to know how people get rid of household waste when there isn’t a fleet of council bin lorries to pick up rotting garbage from the kerbside.

The really tough question comes towards the end of the survey. The council has to save £143 million over the next few years, so asks "what service should the council stop providing?”

None, is my answer. In fact, I want the city council to spend more on social care, schools and housing. I want all the potholes filled in and pavements kept pristine. But I am realistic. Edinburgh is the lowest-funded local authority in Scotland per head of population. Councillors have already had to make £400 million in cuts in recent years just to balance the books.