New airport scanners help comedian plug new Fringe show shock

Vladimir McTavish actually rated his airport experience with the smiley-face button

It is good to hear that Edinburgh Airport is planning a major expansion of its facilities. This is long overdue as the terminal has struggled to cope with the increasing number of passengers as more flights and destinations are added each year.

However, one improvement has already been made, which impressed me greatly. I have been critical of our city’s airport in these pages in the past, but I have to put on record right here and now that the new “security experience” is first rate.

Last weekend, I flew down to Gatwick on my way to the Brighton Fringe where I am previewing my Edinburgh Fringe show throughout this month. Due to my bus being delayed, and then missing a tram, I arrived at the airport later than planned. Looking at watch I saw it was less than an hour until take-off. It was midday on the Friday of a bank holiday weekend. The place was predictably heaving, and my heart sank when I saw the crowds of people heading through to departures. This looked like the kind of queue that could take 40 minutes or longer to clear.

But, thanks to the new scanners where you keep everything inside your bag, we breezed through in about ten minutes, despite me having my luggage checked because of a suspect item showing up. I actually even rated my experience with the smiley-face button on the way out. Usually I can’t be bothered with this, because it’s right next to the duty-free shop.

Once in departures, I saw that my flight was “pre-boarding” at Gate 2. I had never heard that term before. It seems that “pre-boarding” is a new phrase to have entered the English language. It means standing in a queue for half an hour.

What was the suspicious item in my luggage? It turned out to be the flyers for my preview at Brighton Fringe. The woman in security was very interested and says she is going to come to the show in August. At this time of year, comedians never miss a chance to plug their Edinburgh Fringe show. Talking of which, my show, 2025 – Last Chance Saloon, is at The Stand Comedy Club at 7pm from July 31 to August 24. Tickets now on sale.