New book celebrates city's living landscape - Donald Anderson

Wild Places, Wild Encounters is written by Glen Cousquer and explores Edinburgh’s wilder side, published by Whittles (www.whittlespublishing.com/Wild_Places_Wild_Encounters)

Somehow I missed its publication, but last week I saw a new book about the city and bought it immediately. Wild Places, Wild Encounters is from Glen Cousquer and explores Edinburgh’s wilder side.

I have not finished it yet, but I am already hooked on what is a terrific guide to help everyone make the most of the city’s fabulous green spaces.

As pointed out in the foreword just under half of Edinburgh is green space, which the foreword puts in the context of that being three times the proportion in Liverpool and double that of London. The definition of "Edinburgh” is a bit loose as the book rightly goes beyond the city boundary taking in special places like Aberlady Bay, Roslin Glen, the River Esk and the Musselburgh Lagoons.

For nature lovers it’s a treasure trove of advice and information about the amazing array of wildlife we have on our doorstep. The illustrations show exactly what you have the chance of seeing in the 14 recommended walks. Glen has written a brilliant field guide to help you make the most of the city’s green space and reap the many mental and physical health benefits of spending quality time outdoors.

What’s amazing is the variety of green space and the wildlife you can enjoy in all parts of the city from otters, herons and kingfishers on the Water of Leith (though they’re basically everywhere there’s water) to the great spotted woodpeckers, robins and wrens of Calton Hill. I am especially excited to explore Corstorphine Hill Nature Reserve, where I recently (and fleetingly) saw a badger, and the Musselburgh Lagoons which have become a haven for all sorts of bird life.

The book gives advice to help you get the most from some of the finest green spaces in Scotland. Edinburgh’s parks and green spaces are every bit as much of an achievement as its historic buildings and that is becoming increasingly recognised. Do yourself a favour and buy a great guide that will help you explore the outdoors and take a walk on the wild side of this fantastic city.