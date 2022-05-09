Ncuti Gatwa is to take over the role of Dr Who from Jodie Whittaker (Picture: Getty Images/Getty Images for EFA)

Not only are there new studios, there are new series and films being produced at an unprecedented rate, there are new talented writers, producers and directors, and there are major breakthrough actors.

The latest to hit the headlines is 29-year-old Ncuti Gatwa, who will take over as the next Dr Who in the long-running hit BBC series. Gatwa, who grew up in Edinburgh and Dunfermline, is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and made his acting breakthrough in the Netflix sitcom Sex Education.

Speaking about his success he said: "It feels really amazing. It's a true honour. This role is an institution and it's so iconic.”

The news of his confirmation as the next Dr Who came ahead of Sunday’s Bafta TV awards where he was nominated for Sex Education. Speaking on the red carpet, Gatwa said the role of the Doctor "means a lot to so many people, including myself”.

Scotland now has first-class studios in Edinburgh, West Lothian, Cumbernauld and Glasgow. Major TV commissions have been filming for BBC, STV, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon and Britbox, while Warner Brothers has been shooting Batgirl in Glasgow.

Exciting new and established writers, producers and directors now have unprecedented opportunities to make world-class TV and big-screen content in Scotland. New Scottish acting stars are also poised to make their breakthrough just like Ncuti Gatwa. The future for Scotland’s screen sector is getting brighter by the day.