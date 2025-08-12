New fund for creative initiatives brings the arts closer to home

The Creative Communities Scotland fund has been launched by the Scottish Government

Culture and the arts across Scotland have received a further boost with the launch of a new fund for local cultural initiatives by the Scottish Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows a record increase in spending on culture by the SNP administration at Holyrood and the introduction of multi-annual funding for a record number of arts organisations.

The Creative Communities Scotland fund has been launched by the Scottish Government with a total allocation of £320,000, open for applications from organisations that deliver community-led cultural activity across the country. The purpose is to support creative participation at a local level, helping groups to develop projects that invite people to take part in the arts close to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement fits within wider public support for culture set out in recent budget decisions, which aim to provide stability and continuity for organisations and events. Taken together, these measures encourage participation, safeguard activity, and help cultural life remain accessible in every part of Scotland.

The fund is designed to enable practical delivery. Support is focused on inclusive projects that are shaped by communities, planned with clear outcomes and delivered by organisations that understand local needs. Funding for community arts helps people make, learn, and collaborate. It allows groups to offer workshops, showcase work, and build partnerships that broaden access. By centring activity in neighbourhoods, the approach reduces barriers related to cost, distance and confidence and gives people a direct route into creative expression.

Wider investment in culture is an important part of the picture. Budget choices have confirmed additional support for culture in Scotland and have recognised the value of multi-year planning. Stable funding helps organisations retain staff, schedule programmes in good time, and work with partners on audience development. It also underpins the festival calendar and the year-round work that sustains venues, companies and community groups.

Policy framing has also been made clear. As First Minister John Swinney outlined in his speech last week, our commitments on cultural policy have underlined that the value of culture extends beyond economic measures. Public support for culture is presented as investment in wellbeing, social connection, and inclusion. People benefit from opportunities to learn new skills, meet others and contribute to their communities. These outcomes have practical effects in everyday life and give a strong basis for consistent support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community arts fund reflects these priorities in a focused way. It backs participation that begins with local ideas and is carried through by trusted organisations. Projects can bring together different generations, support confidence and learning, and strengthen links between schools, voluntary groups, and neighbourhood spaces. Practical help can include small-scale production, mentoring, and pathways into further participation. Where activity is regular and well supported, people are more likely to return, recommend opportunities to others and sustain involvement over time.

The combination of community-level funding and wider investment supports resilience in the sector. Organisations with predictable income can plan ahead, invest in access, and concentrate on delivery rather than short-term firefighting. Communities benefit when creative opportunities are nearby and affordable. Local projects build audience confidence, enable talent to emerge, and contribute to a stronger sense of place. These are direct outcomes of policy choices that make room for culture as a public good.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary