New investment could be released if rent controls scrapped - Donald Anderson

Will Scarlett, director of Scarlett Land and Development

At the weekend the full scale of the potential threat to investment in Edinburgh and Scotland was revealed by one of the industry’s leading experts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Scarlett, the director of Scarlett Land and Development, raised fears that rent control policies “have made Scotland a ‘no-go zone’ for both UK and international investors”. It’s a stark and brutal warning.

Since the introduction of rent controls in 2022 investors have pulled out of Edinburgh and Scotland. On the day after rent controls were announced Legal and General dropped its Waverley Gate site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is now being built as needed student housing and that trend that has seen investment collapse in Scotland.

Will Scarlett knows the industry and the investors well. Build to rent housing is a crucial part of the investment industry. Important because of the numbers of homes that can be built quickly but also because of the other things it helps fund, including much needed community facilities.

The estimate made by Mr Scarlett is that £3.5 billion of new investment could be released if rent controls were scrapped. That would go a long way to helping tackle the housing emergency.

The Scottish Government is in a bind. It has a commitment to what was a coalition pledge and one that in all likelihood it would rather not have.

Unless there is change the loss of housing investment could last for most of the remaining decade. Mr Scarlett’s warning is one that politicians of all parties would be foolish to ignore.