New programme to help more female entrepreneurs - Emma Reid

Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce

Things are getting better for female entrepreneurs. A report using the Global Entrepreneurship Model, compiled by the universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Strathclyde, found that for the first time, the number of female entrepreneurs starting new businesses is matching that of men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a positive development, but there is still a long way to go. The obstacles female entrepreneurs face in developing their businesses are well-documented. They include access to finance, support, mentorship and potential challenges related to caring responsibilities.

Despite the progress in new start-up numbers, female entrepreneurs remain significantly outnumbered by men overall, making up just 20 per cent of the Scottish total. Even more starkly, female-led businesses receive just 2 per cent of institutional investment—a shocking statistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Chamber, we have proudly hosted Inspiring Women in Business Lunches for nearly a decade. Each event features a female leader who shares their business journey, the challenges faced, the successes achieved, and lessons learned along the way.

These lunches are a personal favourite of mine, consistently offering inspiration, valuable insights, and positive takeaways for all attendees. The open and honest dialogue at these events creates a space where individuals can share their experiences, both positive and negative, and learn from one another.

Building on the success of this series, we are excited to announce the launch of the Women in Business: Entrepreneurial Growth Programme, supported by the Scottish Government. This new initiative aims to empower female founders with established businesses to expand, grow and attract investment.

One of the main obstacles female founders can face is the feeling of "not belonging" in entrepreneurial business culture, which can lead to isolation. This programme aims to create a supportive community where female entrepreneurs can share their experiences, challenges, and opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By fostering a positive environment where such experiences can be exchanged openly and without judgment, we hope to alleviate feelings of isolation and provide a sense of belonging and motivation, while also offering meaningful networking opportunities.

Although the programme is run by the Edinburgh Chamber, our goal is to collaborate with partners and leverage our wider network to attract female entrepreneurs from all over the country.

The programme focuses on both the individual and the business, ensuring participants have the necessary support, knowledge, and skills to successfully lead and grow their businesses. It also helps them develop a clear vision and business growth plan.

There are a range of reasons for female business leaders to consider joining our intensive two-month programme. It includes three workshops covering leadership, growth strategies, and investment preparation, culminating in a live pitching session with feedback from investors. Participants will also benefit from one-to-one coaching sessions with a carefully matched coach, networking opportunities, peer-to-peer support, an online community, and continuous guidance through membership with the Chamber. This includes access to our mentoring platform, which features a host of experienced business leaders and coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evidence of the need for a programme like this comes from a survey by Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES), which found that 74 per cent of respondents view dedicated support for women as vital to achieving their business aspirations, while two-thirds have experienced discrimination as female entrepreneurs.

The wider value of such support is significant. Official figures show that if women’s business ownership rates equalled those of men, Scotland would have an additional 108,480 businesses, potentially boosting the economy by 5.3 per cent.