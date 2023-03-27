It sends a hugely positive message at home and abroad about how diverse a country Scotland is. After his election was announced, Humza concluded his victory speech by thanking his grandparents who emigrated from the Punjab to Scotland over 60 years ago.

“As immigrants to this country, who knew barely a word of English, they could not have imagined their grandson would one day be on the cusp of being the next First Minister of Scotland. As Muhammad Yousaf worked in the Singer sewing machine factory in Clydebank, and as Rehmat Ali Bhutta stamped tickets on the Glasgow Corporation Buses, they couldn’t have imagined, in their wildest dreams, that two generations later their grandson would one day be Scotland’s First Minister,” he said.

With the cameras focusing on his emotional parents at Murrayfield Stadium where the result was announced, Humza said: “We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message, that your colour or skin, your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country we all call home. From the Punjab to our parliament, this is a journey over generations that reminds us that we should celebrate migrants who contribute so much to our country.”

Humza also makes history as the first devolved head of government in Scotland who came of age after the Scottish Parliament was reconvened in 1999. For his generation, the Scottish Parliament has been a constant at the centre of our national life. With support for independence running at more than 60 per cent amongst younger voters, it’s great to have a First Minister who will have a good connection.

During the SNP leadership contest, Humza campaigned to tackle child poverty with progressive taxes, defend Scotland's democracy, maintain the pro-independence majority at Holyrood, tackle the Tory cost-of-living crisis, protect and advance rights, and deliver independence. The leadership debates highlighted the importance of social justice, the economy, Brexit’s damage, and the need to rejoin the EU as priorities. All of this will connect strongly with the membership and electorate.

After his successful election, Humza said he would represent everyone in Scotland regardless of how people have voted: “I will work every minute of every day to earn and to re-earn your respect and your trust.” It is a strong message from the new leader of a party that has regularly secured nearly half the vote in elections and won the overwhelming number of constituencies at both Holyrood and Westminster.

His victory speech was also keenly watched by diplomats here and in other capital cities, especially his strong message on the EU: “I am a proud Scot, and equally a proud European too, and Scotland is a European nation. We want to return to the European Union and play our part in building a continent based on human rights, peace, prosperity and social justice.”

Humza Yousaf gets a high-five from his daughter Amal after it was announced he had won the election to be SNP leader (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

As Humza Yousaf becomes the first Muslim leader of a democratic western European nation, another historic glass-ceiling is smashed after Nicola Sturgeon served eight years as the first female First Minister of Scotland. It is already a ground-breaking result.

