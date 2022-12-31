Covid restrictions prevented last year's official Loony Dook gathering from taking place, but a few hardy locals kept up the tradition (Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

I had a lot of questions as someone who's always been keen but never gotten further in than my knees. She said she only ever goes in for about 15 minutes and then feels great for the rest of the day.

We then got onto the topic of the Loony Dook. Since I'd had a few glasses of fizz, was feeling all warm and cosy, and a tad brave, I asked would she do it. My eldest always goes into the cold water and, in my head, I'm a seasoned wild swimmer, so I said we'd do it if she did. The official one at South Queensferry was cancelled but there are alternative spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward a week and with sleet, ice and very low temperatures on the cards, I'm now not so sure this is a good idea, or if I'm going to be able to do it. I don't even know what the best tactic for a first-timer would be. Go in slowly so you don't give yourself brain freeze or make yourself sick? Run and jump into the water? I suppose by the time you'd run all the way to the water it would be too late to realise you couldn't feel your feet!