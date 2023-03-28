Angus Robertson and Nick Lloyd Webber worked together on a charity musical project known as the Speyside Sessions

The initiative was driven by Scottish actor Kevin McKidd, with the help of his childhood friend Jamie D Reid and his creative partner Nick Lloyd Webber. The son of Andrew Lloyd Webber was a talented musician, composer and producer in his own right. My role in the enterprise was limited to suggesting the name, backing vocals and cooking for the assembled team of talented amateur and professional musicians who were ably directed by Jamie and Nick. It was an amazing experience.

To the great sadness of his family and friends, Nick has just passed away at the age of 43. His father Andrew said: ”I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft.” Nick’s death came only a week after Andrew Lloyd Webber confirmed that his son was “critically ill” with gastric cancer. Kevin McKidd said he was “heartbroken”.

Nick Lloyd Webber studied at the Royal College of Music before embarking on a career of composing, producing and conducting. His diverse talents saw him produce music for TV, film and stage productions including BBC One drama Love, Lies and Records as well as a theatrical and symphonic version of the novel The Little Prince in 2009 together with James D Reid.

I feel lucky to have met and spend time with Nick and am greatly saddened by his death. For all his family and friends, he will be greatly missed. RIP.