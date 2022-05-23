Nicola Sturgeon will become Scotland's longest-serving First Minister on Wednesday (Picture: Andrew Milligan/pool/Getty Images)

In a time of flip-flopping, u-turns and changing tack by other political leaders and parties, the First Minister has been steadfast, consistent and the most capable political leader in the UK.

She has led a party and government that has and will continue to resist Brexit and its effects. She has pursued progressive policies that counter damaging UK Government cuts to Universal Credit and built stronger social policies that tackle poverty.

The First Minister remains the most popular political leader in the UK. Beyond Scotland and the UK’s borders, she has won praise of political leaders the world over, most recently US Speaker Nancy Pelosi who called her a "model to women everywhere”.

Even those of differing political persuasions have complimented the First Minister. Alastair Campbell, former spin doctor to Tony Blair, has praised Nicola Sturgeon’s “real consistent leadership”.

Not only that, some who could be described as diametrically opposed to her politics have heaped praise on the First Minister, too.

During the pandemic, controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan said she was "very impressive” and that he believed Nicola Sturgeon was one of the top three leaders in the world dealing with Covid. “This is leadership,” he said, following one particularly difficult statement to Parliament announcing further lockdown.

It is no surprise that the country continues to support the First Minister as she passes this important milestone.