No backsliding over affordable housing

Edinburgh's deputy lord provost Lezley Marion Cameron

A few weeks ago, news broke that the council’s Labour housing convener had suggested that the requirement for 35 per cent of new developments to be affordable housing should be dropped.

An incredible position for a Labour housing convener to take, especially when you consider that, as a member of the planning committee, Cllr Cameron voted for the development plan which put that requirement in place.

So, what does this mean for affordable housing in Edinburgh?

On the face of it, not much. The council leader was quick out of the traps to make clear that Cllr Cameron’s position was not the administration’s policy and to ask for her resignation.

Then we saw the news that Cllr Cameron was set to be sacked over ‘concerns about her performance as a member of the Labour group’. As yet, no resignation has been forthcoming.

So, we go into yet another full council meeting with questions over who the administration’s line-up will be.

Exactly who will be answering questions on the enormous housing, homelessness and fair work portfolio remains to be seen. The council leader does not have many options.

All that aside, what is the impact of all this on affordable housing in our city?

Well, work on the new development plan is underway, and until we start to see the shape of it, questions will remain about this administration’s commitment to that 35 per cent requirement.

The housing crisis is deepening and some political groups are falling into that most well-meaning of traps and making the perfect the enemy of the good.

The council’s tools are limited, as always, but that 35 per cent requirement is a concrete action we have taken which will make some small difference. That cannot be lost.

We must not allow any backsliding on our affordable housing requirements.