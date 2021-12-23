No ho, ho, ho, but do have a merry Christmas - Karen Koren

An empty Princes Street in Edinburgh, as people are urged to avoid Hogmanay celebrations in the midst of tough coronavirus restrictions.

People are queuing to get their booster injection and hospitality is once again shutting down.

The Traverse Theatre has closed their doors and so has the Lyceum Theatre. There are pubs who have taken the decision to close, as they cannot get staff and there will be more businesses that are forced to close.

The city council are supportive of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to cancel Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh. How can this happen again after all everyone has been through?

It’s all so tragic after two years of restrictions and not knowing whether our businesses will survive or not.

Businesses cannot survive a third year, including the Gilded Balloon. The government have got to help the hospitality and cultural sector as well as those in need.

It’s Christmas this weekend and the public are being sensible in the main, though it’s not right that for a third year in a row we may not be able to have a normal gathering with our families.

We will, of course, have to get on with it and take lateral flow tests before we see each other and listen to the advice given by the authorities who know.

It does seem, though, that no one does know how things are going to pan out. Boris Johnson is certainly running rings around everyone, whether we are talking about his various parties or the pandemic.

It’s incredible that the Prime Minister seems to get away with it and others take the blame. The situation we are in is should not be used as a political tool. This new variant is not going to stop because the government can’t make up their minds what to do.

I feel that the general public are doing a good job of protecting themselves by wearing masks, socially distancing and deciding to keep away from social gatherings. It’s the only way under the circumstances, along with getting fully vaccinated, including the booster.

There is only one thing for it, we must all hunker down and stay at home, be with close family for Christmas and no wild parties. It’s the only way and with hope for a Covid free future.