No light shed on bin collection mystery - John McLellan

Bin collections have been going wrong in Edinburgh over the past week

First world problems and all that, but like many Edinburgh residents I’ve been wondering what’s gone wrong with the bin collection over the past week.

I checked the council website for information, which really helpfully explained – “There are currently delays to some bin collections.” No sh** collection, Sherlock.

So I got in touch with some old contacts who I thought would know more and was told it was “unexpected staff issues”, the same line as reported in the Evening News. That could be anything from an outbreak of terrible sickness to sudden mass departures, so it didn’t shed much light.

I wondered if officials knew what was going on because the list of areas affected did not include Morningside/Merchiston, but that little grey box outside my house was the food bin which should have been emptied the week before. And according to the council, food bin collections were continuing as normal, which unless I was hallucinating, they very clearly were not.