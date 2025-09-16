No place for Israel in Eurovision

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael came second in the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year

The Eurovision Song Contest is a celebration of culture and diversity. However, it cannot be separated from the responsibilities that come with international participation.

Russia was excluded following its illegal invasion of Ukraine, which set a precedent that the competition cannot turn a blind eye to grave breaches of international law.

Israel’s military actions have killed tens of thousands, destroyed communities and displaced vast numbers of people. Allowing Israel to take part in Eurovision would be unacceptable and overlook the horrors Benjamin Netanyahu and his extreme cabinet are inflicting on Gaza and its people.

It would be inconsistent with the principles on which Russia was barred. The contest cannot be treated as a neutral cultural space when one of its participants is engaged in such crimes.

Several countries have already acted. Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland and Spain have announced that they will not participate if Israel is included. Their decisions are clear, reasoned, and principled, and we should expect the same from the UK Government.

The government and the BBC, as the UK’s member broadcaster in the European Broadcasting Union, have a duty to recognise that participation would amount to complicity. A refusal to take part would send a clear signal that culture cannot be used to normalise or whitewash actions that amount to genocide and mass displacement.

I strongly urge my UK Government culture ministerial counterparts to act and send this strong message to the European Broadcasting Union to exclude Israel.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary