No place for Kneecap’s bile - Sue Webber
“The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP,” one of them told a hooting audience two years ago, this from a group feted at a major US film festival and who got a soft ride from Patrick Keilty on mainstream TV in the Irish Republic.
This is no garage band, but even so-called political satirists need to accept there are lines which shouldn’t be crossed. They might have started by considering why they would name themselves after punishment shootings which left innocent young people crippled, but that’s probably too much to ask from a band happy to associate themselves with Gaza terrorists responsible for mass rape.
But it’s very hard to understand why DF Concerts, the organisers of Glasgow’s Transmt festival, would ask such a deliberately provocative act to perform on the weekend of July 12, always a sensitive time in a city where sectarian division is not difficult to find.
“Our values are grounded in the belief that events can be a force for good,” says their website. “We believe in creating events that are accessible and welcoming to everyone as we recognise we’re not all the same and everyone is individual.”
If that includes Conservative politicians, then apology or no apology, Kneecap should be given the day off to take their bile elsewhere.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.