No place for Kneecap’s bile - Sue Webber

Kneecap said that they do not support violence against MPs. A video had emerged of the group at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: 'The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP'

I’m first to accept I’m not exactly in the target market for hip-hop, but despite their half-hearted apology, I definitely felt a target for the Belfast rap trio Kneecap who called for people like me to be killed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP,” one of them told a hooting audience two years ago, this from a group feted at a major US film festival and who got a soft ride from Patrick Keilty on mainstream TV in the Irish Republic.

This is no garage band, but even so-called political satirists need to accept there are lines which shouldn’t be crossed. They might have started by considering why they would name themselves after punishment shootings which left innocent young people crippled, but that’s probably too much to ask from a band happy to associate themselves with Gaza terrorists responsible for mass rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s very hard to understand why DF Concerts, the organisers of Glasgow’s Transmt festival, would ask such a deliberately provocative act to perform on the weekend of July 12, always a sensitive time in a city where sectarian division is not difficult to find.

“Our values are grounded in the belief that events can be a force for good,” says their website. “We believe in creating events that are accessible and welcoming to everyone as we recognise we’re not all the same and everyone is individual.”

If that includes Conservative politicians, then apology or no apology, Kneecap should be given the day off to take their bile elsewhere.