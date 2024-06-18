No place in Britain for far right - Angus Robertson
Across the Channel, after Marine Le Pen’s party’s victory in elections to Brussels, President Macron has made the call for a showdown between the mainstream and the far-right in the form of a parliamentary election. It is a risky move that could well see the office of Prime Minister occupied by the National Rally’s parliamentary leader.
The captain of France's national football team Kylian Mbappé, has called upon young people to vote in the upcoming French election. “I’m calling to vote against extremists that want to divide the country. I want to be proud to wear this shirt, I don't want to represent a country that doesn't represent my values,” he said.
In Germany, the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) has seen a similar boost in its popularity. It won every single state in former communist East Germany.
Back home, we have seen Nigel Farage re-enter the fray using his post as leader of the Reform party as his own personal PR vehicle.
There is a severe risk Farage’s Reform party will make headway in the general election, and that mainstream parties will try to emulate their policies to win votes. Whether at the ballot box in Europe or the UK, we must resoundingly reject all those promoting abhorrent far-right politics.
