Nobody should be harassed accessing abortion services - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

Last week we all watched as the US Vice President JD Vance spread shameless mistruths about reproductive rights and freedom of speech in Scotland.

In a major speech in Munich, Vance claimed that the government wrote to people in Scotland to tell them that private prayer in their own homes was against the law if they lived within 200 metres of an abortion service provider. Further, he said that people were encouraged to report anyone they thought guilty of “thought crime.” This is clearly absurd and ridiculous.

He was referring to buffer zones. In 2024 my Green colleague Gillian Mackay MSP passed the bill that secured 200 metre wide safe access zones, or buffer zones, around abortion service providers to stop the intimidation of people accessing healthcare in Scotland. Private prayer at home has not been impacted.

The bill to create buffer zones around clinics, was passed in the Scottish Parliament with overwhelming support. In the weeks leading up to it I received hundreds of emails and phone calls from constituents and campaigners across Lothian who had personal experience of anti-choice harassment or who simply believed that no one should be subjected to intimidation for accessing healthcare.

I have seen the harrowing photos and hearing stories about the street outside Chalmers in central Edinburgh, where patients, who were at the clinic for all sorts of reasons, had to walk past displays of graphic banners and people who were making them uncomfortable and fearful. The Act was introduced to protect those patients; no one should be made to feel afraid to get healthcare.

Reproductive rights are at serious risk in the United States. Vance and Trump have track records of supporting and voting for restrictions to abortion and access to healthcare.

For example, in 2022, Vance said that to stop people ‘state border hopping’ to access abortions there should be a nationwide ban. We should all feel horrified when male politicians make laws that remove women’s rights and that put women in danger.

Abortion rights are human rights and they are healthcare. They are hard won laws that are in place to protect people's right to choose. The stories that are coming out of the USA since the repeal of Roe v Wade are heartbreaking.

I am proud that Scotland has supported buffer zones, and will continue to work to improve access to healthcare for everyone. Today and every day we need to stand for women’s rights and women’s right to choose and against the agenda of Donald Trump and JD Vance.