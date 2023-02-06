It was hugely positive to meet representatives from fellow governments, business, academia, culture and northern communities at the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromsø, Norway. I was pleased to join Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir, US Senator Lisa Murkowski and many others as a panellist to discuss the challenges of depopulation and how Scotland is working to deal with one of the damaging impacts of Brexit. Unlike the other nations represented, Scotland has no decision-making powers over immigration, so we need to face the challenge as the only nation in the UK projected to have a population reduction, and one hand tied behind our back.

On the more positive front, Scotland shares the enormous potential of renewable energy with our northern neighbours, so we have significant opportunities to cooperate and accelerate the green transition and its benefits. Scotland and Norway are both fortunate to have won twice on the natural resource lottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During my meeting with Norway’s State Secretary for Energy, Andreas Bjelland Erickson, we agreed to closer cooperation on a just transition and making the most out of our huge renewables potential. Meeting and working together with Scotland’s Arctic neighbours is vital to combat climate change, boost green energy and help our economies, job markets and communities.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary