Norway deal is 'defence dividend' in action

The forward section of Type 26 Frigate HMS Cardiff is rolled out at BAE Systems Shipyard in Govan (Picture: John Linton/BAE Systems/Royal Navy)

The £10 billion UK-Norway deal is another huge boost for Scottish shipbuilding – delivered by a Labour government.

Under the deal, announced this week, the UK will supply Norway with Type 26 frigates built at the BAE Systems shipyards in Scotland. The frigates are designed for anti-submarine warfare, strengthening maritime security for both countries in the face of increasing Russian threats in northern Europe. And they are the world’s best in class.

I visited Norway last year on my first official trip abroad as Secretary of State for Scotland. Our relationship with Norway is critical for wider European security, so I’m really pleased to see this deal go ahead and deliver not just for the security of both countries but also for Scottish workers.

The deal will support 103 Scottish businesses, including dozens of small and medium enterprises, and is set to secure 2000 jobs in Scotland and a further 2000 roles across the wider UK supply chain, from apprentices to engineers. This is exactly what our Plan for Change is about – creating well-paid jobs, supporting Scottish industry and protecting national security.

It’s another example of the “defence dividend” which is delivering for jobs and industry in Scotland. The UK Government has committed to the biggest increase in defence spending since the Cold War, with defence spending set to increase to 2.5 per cent of GDP from 2027. That includes a £250 million upgrade of the Faslane submarine base and MoD shipbuilding on the Clyde and at Rosyth. In all, the MoD directly supports 25,800 jobs in Scotland.

We also backed a deal to support the future of the former Harland and Wolff shipyards in Methil and Arnish, supporting hundreds of jobs and our world-class shipbuilding industry. Last month, I visited the Methil facility to officially cut the steel to start the construction of a new transport barge. The barge is a strategic £8m investment by Navantia UK. It will be used in the delivery of a contract to provide three support ships to the Royal Navy.

While the SNP play student politics with security and defence jobs in Scotland, Labour is standing up for national security and investing in Scottish jobs and industry. And be under no illusions – none of this would have happened if Labour hadn’t won the election last year. We want to do all we can to support well-paid jobs here in Scotland. That’s why we’re also offering to rewrite procurement rules in Scotland to boost jobs after years of SNP inaction.

In a range of areas, including vape regulations, keeping ScotRail in public hands and stronger rights for renters, the SNP have already agreed that the UK Labour Government should legislate in Scotland to deliver faster change. This change to public contracts to rewrite the rules to support local jobs would be a massive benefit for Scottish industry. The SNP hasn’t updated the rules on public contracts since 2014. In that time, jobs which could have gone to Scottish workers have been outsourced to Poland, Turkey and China, all supported by the Scottish taxpayer.

I want to work with the SNP to get these changes onto the statute books in Scotland as soon as possible, supporting Scottish industry and jobs. That would be a powerful example of Scotland’s governments working together in the national interest.

Ian Murray is MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland