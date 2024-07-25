Not so friendly football fans - John McLellan

Roseburn Park near Murrayfield

Unlike their Glasgow colleagues, hardened by decades of Old Firm warfare, Edinburgh police officers don’t often have to deal with major crowd problems.

Hearts v Hibs derbies are well managed and getting relatively small numbers of fans in and out the grounds, and the city itself goes on with life with little fuss. Locals know to stay away from railway stations.

Maybe the “pre-season friendly” tag lulled police into a false sense of security, but whatever planning went into policing last weekend’s Rangers v Manchester Utd match appears not to have included what else might be going on in the vicinity.

Accounts vary of what happened when visiting football supporters disrupted a cricket fixture between Murrayfield DAFS and Stewarts Melville in Roseburn Park, with allegations of assault and homophobic and racist abuse.

The cricketers say they complained to police there and then, but officers stood back and did nothing. The police claim they were only made aware of the incident in the evening after the game was over.

Given some football fans’ reputations for extreme drunken behaviour, a quiet cricket match was likely to be vulnerable, a culture clash waiting to happen, and police should have been aware and under instruction to keep the football fans at a distance.