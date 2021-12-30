Now, where did I put that Evening News column? - Fiona Duff

Wylie Watson as Mr Memory in Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps

I keep finding myself walking around trying to find something until I actually forget whatever it is for which I am searching.

It’s not that I had a great memory anyway, but conversations with friends tend to go along the lines of “do you remember whatsherface? You know, she’s got blonde hair and her mother had a cat”. Obviously that doesn’t cut down the pool of people answering that description, but it is remarkable how often we get there in the end. Her surname might remain a mystery but we can pin down who it is and how we know her.

Last Thursday I went to the supermarket, returning triumphant as I unpacked all the food we required for Christmas lunch. The bubble of joy was popped somewhat when my daughter asked of the whereabouts of the turkey. Another trip to the shop required.

And as I said friends really are in the same boat. On Christmas Eve I met one for a dog walk – she’s the godmother to aforementioned daughter so handed me a card to present to her the next morning. Well, of course come morning I hunted high and low and couldn’t find it anywhere. On the other hand, I did find an envelope with a name on it which I did not recognise. I opened it and found a Christmas card signed by my friend’s mother. So yes, she did post her goddaughter’s card with only a name on it. I hope someone in the post office had the temerity to open it and have a few drinks with their colleagues that evening.

Now I know there are mind exercises we should do, but of course I can’t remember what they are. Popping a ginkgo biloba tablet every morning would probably help, but it’s not the easiest supplement to pronounce when at the health shop counter.