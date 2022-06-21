A mushroom cloud forms after a nuclear bomb test off the coast of Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands, in 1946 (Picture: Keystone/Getty Images)

Its location – Madrid, Spain – is important, too. Nato and the European Union have been working increasingly closely as Russia’s war in Ukraine has impacted member states and potential member states of both organisations.

Closer working relations between Nato and the EU is one of the proposals from the SNP Westminster Defence team who have, this week, released a paper with several recommendations.

Furthermore, the SNP argue that the United Kingdom should make signing a defence and security co-operation agreement with the European Union a key political priority.

While Nato is primarily a military alliance, the pursuit of democratic values is central to the recommendations as a means of combatting hybrid warfare, disinformation and the reach of authoritarian governments.

As in a long-standing SNP policy, the paper, called Strong States, Resilient Societies and a Renewed International System, outlines why nuclear proliferation is not in the long-term interests of Nato and efforts should be made to ensure non-proliferation treaties are renewed.

The SNP has a lot of value to give these discussions. Scotland’s place in the world is ever-more important and the Scottish Government is seen as a valued partner the world over.

We are fortunate, too, to have internationally respected representatives such as Westminster SNP Defence spokesperson, Stewart McDonald MP, who has been recognised for his many years supporting the Ukrainian government, parliamentarians and other organisations in the face of aggression. His input on this paper and more widely will lend it weight.