Numbers adding up for city's economy and air quality

Debenhams in Princes Street is set to be converted into a new hotel and pod hotel with a total of more than 670 beds.

As those of us who live in the city know, it’s fair to say “Auld Reekie” is no more thanks to our fantastic parks and air quality. Edinburgh has seen a 40.9 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the last decade or so, and people are 1.5 times more likely to take up cycling or running in the city than other parts of Scotland.

The city benefits from high wages and employment, and we boast some of the highest satisfaction rates in the UK for public transport – surely testament to the value of keeping services like Lothian Buses publicly owned. That’s according to data collated for our latest Edinburgh by Numbers report, an annual snapshot of statistics gathered by the council’s data team which tell us how our city is performing.

I’m pleased that this year’s findings paint a picture of a green and thriving city. Most of us (74 per cent) can enjoy local green space within a five-minute walk from home, and in my own ward of Portobello/Craigmillar I’m grateful to see the first signs of spring starting to appear in our fantastic parks.

Perhaps it is this love for our parks which leads us to be one of the most climate conscious cities in the UK? According to the data, the percentage of people who believe that climate change is an urgent problem continues to increase and has reached nearly 88 per cent in Edinburgh, the highest in Scotland.

This has been evident during the council’s recent work with young residents to plan for the revitalisation and regeneration of Princes Street, Princes Street Gardens and the area around Waverley Station, with over 100 primary and secondary school pupils sharing their hopes as part of our public consultation on the Waverley Valley. The plans have ignited much debate with architects also choosing to share their own vision for the future of our most famous high street.

I recognise that Princes Street is a vital and iconic part of our city’s economy and while it experiences the same challenges all high streets face, it is performing better than most with a low vacancy rate. I’m confident that recent changes to non-domestic rates relief on vacant buildings will also encourage landlords to bring long-term empty properties back into operation.

It is welcome news that it continues to attract significant investment, with news last week of a Zedwell Hotel replacing a former Debenhams department store. Cranes along the skyline signal work underway on the former Forsyth’s/Topshop, Next/Zara and Jenners stores which are also set to become hotels. Eateries Blank Street, Ben & Jerry’s and Popeyes plus retailers MINISO, UNIQLO, and Panerai have all opened in the past year, or have announced plans to do so.

Plus, as the new St James Quarter fills up, we expect to see demand spill onto Princes Street. Meanwhile, a new approach has been adopted to staging a year-round programme of events at the Ross Bandstand and Princes Street Gardens. I have no doubt that this investor confidence is thanks to the resilience of our local economy and our healthy business community. The numbers tell us that Edinburgh has retained its position as the UK’s most economically productive city outside of London, while tourism continues to recover from the pandemic.

Hotel occupancy rates are at their highest in six years (81.4 per cent), five million visitors are staying overnight in Edinburgh each year, and it has been a remarkable year for air and rail travel with Edinburgh Airport posting its highest ever passenger numbers in 2024. Edinburgh is welcoming the world to visit.

While there is much to celebrate, these findings also speak to the challenges Edinburgh faces. Drawn by good jobs and a good quality of life, migration means our population is growing three times faster than other Scottish cities. We’re living longer, but the birth rate has dropped.

We know these challenges are on the horizon and that’s why the council budget we set in February prioritises vital services for residents. More affordable housing and infrastructure to help our growing population to move around the city will be key, particularly as we continue to grapple with our housing emergency and work with the Scottish Government to secure the additional resources we need. The ground-breaking visitor levy will also present a unique opportunity, which will invest tens of millions of pounds in preserving and enhancing the features that make our city such a fantastic place to be. The latest edition of Edinburgh by Numbers is available to view now at edinburgh.gov.uk.

Jane Meagher is Leader of Edinburgh City Council