Oasis playing concerts during the Fringe? That’s Madness - Vladimir McTavish
They will play three dates in Edinburgh next summer as part of a month-long tour of the UK and Ireland
For younger readers who do not remember Oasis, they were a Beatles tribute band from
Manchester. They were very popular for a number of years after first breaking into the charts around 1994. For those too young to remember The Beatles, they were a band from Liverpool who were bigger than Jesus, and who changed the face of popular music in the early sixties.
Thirty years later, Oasis decided to keep the face of popular music looking very much the same as it had for the previous three decades. Their off-stage shenanigans usually tended to be more interesting than the music they made.
By the way, for readers too young to remember Jesus, he changed the face of religion two thousand years ago but was apparently smaller than The Beatles
Oasis were most people’s second-favourite band of the nineties and they provided some iconic songs of that decade, as much of their stuff was easy to sing along to and everybody knew most of the words.
Oasis got their first big break in Scotland when they were playing at King Tut’s in Glasgow and were spotted by Creation Records’ Alan McGhee. The three gigs at Murrayfield are therefore likely to be totally sold out and I reckon the tens of thousands of fans should have a great day out and make a whole load of noise.
The city is bound to be full of excited rock fans, in the way that it was this summer for the Taylor Swift concerts. The only difference will be, instead of teenage girls in mini skirts and pink cowboy hats, we will be over-run by 50-year-old blokes wearing sunglasses.
It is bound to be good business for Edinburgh and will doubtless earn loads of money for Scottish Rugby. However, who in their right mind thought it made sense to schedule the shows for 8, 9 and 12 August, right in the middle of the Fringe?
That’s madness. Or were they not a band from the eighties?
