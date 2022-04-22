A biker gang swarmed around a fire engine on an emergency call (Picture: Andrew Stuart)

It was when I saw eight off-road bikers circling a fire engine on the main road. The fire engine was speeding, with its sirens on, clearly going to an emergency.

There were four bikers at the front, four at the back, and they were circling the fire engine, almost like they were trying to force it off the road.

I couldn't believe my eyes! I was in the front garden tidying up when my hot-headed instinct took over and I threw a small plant pot on the road. I didn't aim at the bikers (though I felt a massive urge to), I threw it hoping to slow them and distract them from holding up the fire engine.

They were doing wheelies and revving their engines, the noise was horrific! One of them turned and mounted the pavement towards our gate. I ran in and called the police as I heard a second fire engine heading out from Marrionville, so either it was a huge fire or the bikers had stopped the other engine.

Idiots! I told the police what had happened but to be honest when off-road bikers are screaming, the police can't chase them, their hands are tied for the bikers safety – yep, the irony.