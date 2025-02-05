Oh, this year I'm off to Sunny Spain, y viva España - Steve Cardownie

Janine Duvitski and Kenny Ireland in Benidorm

It’s that time of year when holiday planning comes to the fore. Having gone for a short cruise around the Canary Isles and Madeira just before Christmas, Bulgaria is once more exercising our minds. We had a marvellous time there last year it looks like it is in pole position for another visit.

It will no doubt be relatively quiet with long sunny days on the beach, a couple of tours and fine dining in the evening in one of the many excellent restaurants on offer, with seafood particularly a must on the menu.

But after a lazy trip there I can start planning for my “alternative” holiday. Benidorm beckons! A week with friends sampling what Calle Gerona otherwise known as “The Strip” has to offer.

One website proudly proclaims that “Most people consider Calle Gerona to be the centre of nightlife in Benidorm. It has everything from cocktail bars to karaoke and late night clubs, so no matter what you are in the mood for, you’ll always find somewhere to go. While the Strip might seem laid back by day, it truly comes alive at night.”

All in all, a lively time is in prospect with visits to Morgan’s (Neptune’s in the hit comedy Benidorm,) the Black Chicken the Talk of the Town and, I’ve no doubt, a number of others

Granted, not everyone’s cup of tea but a visit to The Old Town, which has more of the traditional Spanish Tapas bars, small local bars, and restaurants might just fit the bill.

Tapas Alley is a must with wall to wall tapas bars serving top quality tapas rather than the more mundane pizza, pie and chips food prevalent in Levante (the New Town.)

I’m sure that I’ll while away a few hours in “Little Coopers” which nestles in the heart of the Old Town followed by a stroll along the promenade to The Cayman, and the Tiki Beach bar to bask in the brilliant sunshine.

So, peace and quiet in Bulgaria followed by loud music and loud company in Benidorm - that is if I can hide this column.