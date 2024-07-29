Olympic task to repair European relations - Kevin Lang

Kevin Lang, Lib Dem group leader on Edinburgh City Council

Over these next two weeks, I’m going to one of many glued to my TV. Yes, I love the Olympics.

For me, there’s something extraordinary about the world coming together for this once in every four years spectacle.

Seeing the culmination of hard work and perseverance of competitors from 200 countries; the chance to watch sports you’d never normally take an interest in. There is something very special about it.

At a time of such uncertainty in the world, with all its conflict and danger, the Olympic ideals of excellence, respect and friendship arguably matter more than ever.

Right here in Edinburgh, they matter too. Ours is one of the great international cities, outward facing, diverse and generous.

Over these next few weeks, we will also welcome visitors and performers as we again host the world’s greatest international arts festival. This too is what helps makes Edinburgh special (yes, even if it does take twice as long to walk along Princes Street).

Why does this matter? Well, let’s be frank. Our own country’s relationship with other parts of the world, even with some of our nearest neighbours, has been fragile.

It’s why one of my highest hopes of this new UK Labour government is that it will work to rebuild our international relationships and show our country for what it is, one that wants to work with others to overcome the great challenges of our time - climate change, migration, peace and security.

I think Keir Starmer has got off to the right start with an attitude and tone that bodes well. However, Labour still needs to confront the reality that we will need a stronger and firmer relationship with the EU, including rejoining the single market, if we are to seriously grow the economy.

In Paris, the time for words is over, it’s time for our competitors to perform. So too for this new UK Labour Government, the warm words will soon need backed up with firm action if it’s to earn its own gold medal.

Now, I’m off to remind myself of the rules for Olympic taekwondo. Good luck Team GB.